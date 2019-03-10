



Congrats to Ting Cui who takes home 🥉 from #WorldJFigure! She becomes the first American lady to medal at #WorldJFigure since 2012 (Gracie Gold, 🥈)! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/3cmWEoM0Ma — U.S. Figure Skating (@USFigureSkating) March 9, 2019

A Baltimore native took home a bronze medal at the United States Figure Skating World Junior Championships.

Ting Cui, 16, of Baltimore, becomes the first American lady to medal at the World Junior Championships since Gracie Gold won a silver in 2012.

Cui has the fourth-highest short program score of any junior lady.

She began skating in 2009. Cui received a pewter medal after finishing fourth in the intermediate category at the 2015 U.S. Championships.

Two years later, she won silver in the novice ranks at the 2017 U.S. Championships.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook