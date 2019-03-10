  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMCollege Basketball
    6:30 PMWJZ News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMAretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Syndicated, Talkers, Ting Cui, U.S. Figure Skating World Junior Championships


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore native took home a bronze medal at the United States Figure Skating World Junior Championships.

Ting Cui, 16, of Baltimore, becomes the first American lady to medal at the World Junior Championships since Gracie Gold won a silver in 2012.

Cui has the fourth-highest short program score of any junior lady.

She began skating in 2009. Cui received a pewter medal after finishing fourth in the intermediate category at the 2015 U.S. Championships.

Two years later, she won silver in the novice ranks at the 2017 U.S. Championships.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s