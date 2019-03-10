



A man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in east Baltimore.

Police responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of East Hoffman Street.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 2300 block of East Hoffman Street when unidentified suspects began shooting at him. The victim then drove to the intersection of East Hoffman Street and North Montford Avenue, where his vehicle came to a stop.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

