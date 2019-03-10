



Ree Drummond is known to millions as TV’s “The Pioneer Woman,” but she told Alina Cho in a CBS Sunday Morning interview that she is just a mom who feeds her family.

“I’m not a famous actress. I’m not a famous type,” Drummond said. “I’m really a mom who cooks for her family.”

Drummond contributes her success to being a regular person making comfort food and talking with an audience, not down to them.

“I’m not a trained chef, so I have a level of accessibility,” Drummond said. “I’m not going to show them anything that is beyond their skill. I also use a lot of ingredients that are pretty easy to get.”

Drummond and her husband, Ladd, have seen tremendous success, but she said that she will never use the word “empire” to describe what she and her husband have achieved.

“I just think of the word empire as being in a position where you just sit and reflect on everything you’ve done,” Drummond said. “I just don’t have time to do that.”

