BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man died in a shooting in southwest Baltimore Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Mosher Street for a reported shooting around 3:57 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

