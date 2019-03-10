



Acting Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is one step closer to permanently securing the spot.

If Harrison is approved by the full Baltimore City Council tomorrow, the process will move to a third and final vote.

Wednesday night, Harrison made his case to 14 elected officials.

Harrison Faces Questions From City Council

He answered questions for more than two hours about low staffing on the force and security.

“I am committed to reform,” Harrison said Wednesday.

Many were concerned if Harrison can change Baltimore’s reputation.

“The Gun Trace Task Force is still looming over us, and the fallout, I don’t think, is complete yet,” Baltimore City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett said. “But I do feel confident that he is the guy for the job to really root out the corruption within the department.

