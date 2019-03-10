



As Opening Day draws near, the Orioles continue their rebuild.

Last season, Baltimore went 47-115, marking the team’s worst record in franchise history.

Under the new leadership of General Manager Mike Elias, and Manager Brandon Hyde, the Orioles look to take a step forward in the winning direction.

Sunday, the team optioned pitcher Dillon Tate to Double-A Bowie.

Tate was one of three prospects acquired by the Orioles from the Yankees for closer Zach Britton last season.

The O’s also optioned pitcher Luis Ortiz and outfielder D.J. Stewart to Triple-A Norfolk.

Stewart was selected 25th overall in the 2015 MLB Draft by Baltimore. He played in 13 games and batted .231 for the Orioles.

Catcher Martin Cervenka, outfielder Yusniel Diaz and pitchers Sean Gilmartin and Bo Schultz were reassigned to minor league camp.

