



Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that left a 63-year-old woman injured in north Baltimore on Sunday.

Police responded to an area hospital around 6:10 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim told police that she was shot while driving in the area of Gwynn Oak and Rogers Ave. between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim then continued home before going to the hospital around 6 p.m. for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

