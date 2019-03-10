  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Police, Crime, Gwynn Oak Ave, Local TV, Rogers Ave, Shooting, Syndicated, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that left a 63-year-old woman injured in north Baltimore on Sunday.

Police responded to an area hospital around 6:10 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim told police that she was shot while driving in the area of Gwynn Oak and Rogers Ave. between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim then continued home before going to the hospital around 6 p.m. for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s