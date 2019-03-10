



Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Baltimore that left one man hospitalized Sunday morning.

At around 3:02 a.m., police responded to the 5300 block of Norwood Ave. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.

He was transported to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation revealed that the victim was in the 5300 block of Norwood Ave. when he was approached by two unidentified male suspects.

The suspects shot the victim then took his cellphone.

Both suspects fled the area in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook