ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Three firefighters sustained injuries battling a house fire in Elkton Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 1700 block of Appleton Road at around 12:33 p.m.

It took crews about 30 minutes to control the fire.

One Singerly Volunteer Fire Company firefighter sustained minor burns and refused EMS care at the scene of the fire.

Two Aetna Hose Hook & Ladder of Newark, Delaware, firefighters were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released.

An investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was due to accidental unattended cooking.

