



Two men are being held without bail in connection to a stabbing at a Harford County Bar.

Police Investigate Stabbing At Harford County Bar

John Knopp and Dominic Sykes are both facing attempted murder and assault charges.

investigators say they stabbed a man at the Bushmill Tavern in Abington early Tuesday morning after a verbal confrontation.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook