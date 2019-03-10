Filed Under:Baltimore, Bushmill Tavern, Harford County bar stabbing, Local TV, Syndicated, Talkers


ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Two men are being held without bail in connection to a stabbing at a Harford County Bar.

John Knopp and Dominic Sykes are both facing attempted murder and assault charges.

investigators say they stabbed a man at the Bushmill Tavern in Abington early Tuesday morning after a verbal confrontation.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

