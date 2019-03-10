Comments
ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Two men are being held without bail in connection to a stabbing at a Harford County Bar.
ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Two men are being held without bail in connection to a stabbing at a Harford County Bar.
Police Investigate Stabbing At Harford County Bar
John Knopp and Dominic Sykes are both facing attempted murder and assault charges.
investigators say they stabbed a man at the Bushmill Tavern in Abington early Tuesday morning after a verbal confrontation.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook