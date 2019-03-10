Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A Westminster man is under arrest for allegedly raping a woman at a Carroll County library, according to police.
Nikolas Tasony is charged with second degree-rape and physical abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Police were called to the Carroll County Library after surveillance footage captured Tasony coming out of a family restroom with a woman diagnosed with an intellectual disability.
When he was confronted, Tasony told staff that it was consensual.
He is currently being held without bail.
