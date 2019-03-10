



A Westminster man is under arrest for allegedly raping a woman at a Carroll County library, according to police.

Nikolas Tasony is charged with second degree-rape and physical abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Police were called to the Carroll County Library after surveillance footage captured Tasony coming out of a family restroom with a woman diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

When he was confronted, Tasony told staff that it was consensual.

He is currently being held without bail.

