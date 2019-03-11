



Adnan Syed, the subject of the popular Serial podcast, will not be getting a new trial.

On Friday afternoon, the Maryland Court of Appeals reinstated Syed’s conviction.

Adnan Syed Case: Md. Court Of Appeals Upholds ‘Serial’ Subject’s Conviction

But Syed’s lawyer, Justin Brown, isn’t giving up.

Brown tweeted Monday asking the public to email him if they have any relevant information on the case.

If you have relevant information about the #AdnanSyed case you can email me at info@cjbrownlaw.com — Justin Brown (@CJBrownLaw) March 11, 2019

“If you have relevant information about the #AdnanSyed case you can email me at info@cjbrownlaw.com,” Brow said.

We will not give up. #FreeAdnan — Justin Brown (@CJBrownLaw) March 8, 2019

Read the court opinion here: Adnan Syed case

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook