BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Adnan Syed, the subject of the popular Serial podcast, will not be getting a new trial.

On Friday afternoon, the Maryland Court of Appeals reinstated Syed’s conviction.

But Syed’s lawyer, Justin Brown, isn’t giving up.

Brown tweeted Monday asking the public to email him if they have any relevant information on the case.

“If you have relevant information about the #AdnanSyed case you can email me at info@cjbrownlaw.com,” Brow said.

Read the court opinion here: Adnan Syed case

