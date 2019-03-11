WATCH LIVEMayor Pugh delivers State of the City
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say Moses Davis, 73, was last seen on March 11, in the 2600 block of Banister Road.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a multi-colored sweater, gray pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call police.

