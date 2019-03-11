



Four Catholic Relief Services employees were among those killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday.

The Baltimore-based charity released a statement with their condolences after the crash killed all 157 people on board while en route from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Nairobi, Kenya.

Sara Chalachew, Getnet Alemayehu, Sintayehu Aymeku, and Mulusew Alemu were among those killed. They were headed to a training in Kenya on behalf of CRS.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that four members of our staff were killed when Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed just after take-off Sunday morning. Their names are: Sara Chalachew, Getnet Alemayehu, Sintayehu Aymeku, and Mulusew Alemu. All four individuals were Ethiopian nationals traveling to Nairobi to attend a training on our behalf.

Sintayehu served CRS as a Procurement Manager in Supplies Chain Department since Jan. 16.. Prior to that, he worked as a Senior Procurement Officer in the Administration Department since Jan. 1, 2017. He is survived by his wife and his three daughters.

Sara served CRS since January 18, 2010 as Commodity Accountant, Senior Commodity Accounts Officer in Logistics department and since December 1, 2018, she served as Senior Project Officer for Grants.

Mulusew served CRS since May 18, 2015, as Finance Officer, Project Grant Accountant and Senior Finance Officer in the Finance Department.

Getenet served CRS from August 10, 2009 to November 30, 2018 as Procurement Officer, Senior Procurement Officer in the Administration Department. Since December 1, 2018, he served as Senior Project Officer, Procurement & Compliance. He is survived by his wife and his one daughter.

“Although we are in mourning, we celebrate the lives of these colleagues and the selfless contributions they made to our mission, despite the risks and sacrifices that humanitarian work can often entail. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and all of those who lost loved ones as a result of this tragedy,” the charity said in their statement.

CBS reported the crash happened shortly after takeoff. Among those dead are 21 United Nations employees. More than 30 nationalities are among the dead, including at least eight Americans.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash of the Boeing 737-8 MAX plane, which was new and had been delivered to the airline in November. The pilot of Flight ET 302 sent out a distress call and was given clearance to return, the airline’s CEO told reporters.

