BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Two people are dead, including an 8-year-old boy, in a twelve-vehicle crash in Bel Air Monday.

Both the Harford Sheriff’s Department and Maryland State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 24 at Ring Factory Road.

Police said in the initial investigation they learned a tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 24 north of Ring Factory Road, when the truck driver failed to stop and collided with several vehicles who were stopped due to a backup at the intersection.

The tractor-trailer finally came to rest at the intersection before catching fire with two cars still pinned underneath it.

Twelve vehicles were involved and Medevac was called to the scene.

A total of six people were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Route 24 is closed between Plumtree Road and Marketplace Drive.

Motorists were advised to avoid both Route 24 and 924 in that area.

Drivers were told to expect traffic delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

