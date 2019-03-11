



Two people are dead, including an 8-year-old boy, in a twelve-vehicle crash in Bel Air Monday.

Both the Harford Sheriff’s Department and Maryland State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 24 at Ring Factory Road.

#Update @mdsp can confirm 2 fatalities, including 8 year old male. — MD State Police (@MDSP) March 11, 2019

Police said in the initial investigation they learned a tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 24 north of Ring Factory Road, when the truck driver failed to stop and collided with several vehicles who were stopped due to a backup at the intersection.

The tractor-trailer finally came to rest at the intersection before catching fire with two cars still pinned underneath it.

Twelve vehicles were involved and Medevac was called to the scene.

A total of six people were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

A total of 6 people were transported to local hospitals: 2 to Johns Hopkins Bayview, 2 to Shock Trauma and 2 to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. Additional details to follow — MD State Police (@MDSP) March 11, 2019

Route 24 is closed between Plumtree Road and Marketplace Drive.

Motorists were advised to avoid both Route 24 and 924 in that area.

Drivers were told to expect traffic delays.

