



Gov. Larry Hogan teamed with former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to file an amicus curiae brief with the United States Supreme Court in support of the plaintiffs in Benisek v. Lamone. the case involving Maryland’s gerrymandering 6th Congressional District.

Gov. Hogan and Schwarzenegger argued that gerrymandering districts promote political extremes in both parties and drown the voices of moderate voters.

After a panel of federal court judges unanimously ruled that the 6th district violated the First Amendment, the defendants appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Maryland has been known as the most gerrymandering state in the country, a practice that extends to both congressional and legislative districts.

Following the federal court’s ruling, Gov. Hogan created the nonpartisan Emergency Commission on Sixth Congressional District Gerrymandering to develop a revised map to submit to the Maryland General Assembly.

The commission’s draft congressional district map for the 6th and 8th districts was released March 4 and is currently undergoing a public comment period until March 26, 2019.

Gov. Hogan has also proposed legislation to create a permanent, nonpartisan redistricting process, which is currently pending before the Maryland General Assembly.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook