BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council unanimously confirmed acting police commissioner Michael Harrison as its new police commissioner.
The 49-year-old assumed the role of acting police commissioner a month ago on an interim basis.
He was previously with the New Orleans Police department where he served for 26 years, most recently as superintendent.
