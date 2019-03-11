



Washington County Police are asking people to keep a lookout for 13-year-old Anthony Tyler Jarboe. Anthony went missing March 10 around 7 p.m.

He was last seen near the City Park in Hagerstown. He was wearing a teal Under Armour hoodie, grey sweatpants, black/red Nike Airmax shoes, a cross necklace and a black backpack.

Anthony was described as 4′ 10″, 87 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook