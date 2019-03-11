  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing child, Missing Teen, Washington County Sheriff's Office


HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Washington County Police are asking people to keep a lookout for 13-year-old Anthony Tyler Jarboe. Anthony went missing March 10 around 7 p.m.

Courtesy Washington County Sheriff’s Office

He was last seen near the City Park in Hagerstown. He was wearing a teal Under Armour hoodie, grey sweatpants, black/red Nike Airmax shoes, a cross necklace and a black backpack.

Anthony was described as 4′ 10″, 87 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s