BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized Monday night in southeast Baltimore.

Police were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the 500 block of N. Decker Street.

Police began to investigate and found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

