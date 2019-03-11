  • WJZ 13On Air

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after what may be human remains were found in Elkton.

According to police, the remains were found around noon on Sunday in a wooded area next to Red Hill Road in Elkton.

State police forensic technicians and investigators collected evidence from the heavily wooded area.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

It is not know how long the remains were in the woods.

