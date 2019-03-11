  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Harford County crash, Maryland State Police, medevac helicopter, serious crash, Traffic delays


HARFORD Co., Md. (WJZ) — Both the Harford Sheriff’s Department and Maryland State Police responded to a serious crash Monday morning. Five vehicles were involved and a medevac helicopter was called to the scene.

Officials said the incident happened on Route 24 at Ring Factory. Motorists were advised to avoid both Route 24 and 924 in that area.

As a result of the crash, lanes were closed between Plumtree Road and Marketplace Drive. Drivers were told to expect traffic delays.

There is no word yet on how many people were injured or what conditions the victims are in.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

