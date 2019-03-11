



Both the Harford Sheriff’s Department and Maryland State Police responded to a serious crash Monday morning. Five vehicles were involved and a medevac helicopter was called to the scene.

Officials said the incident happened on Route 24 at Ring Factory. Motorists were advised to avoid both Route 24 and 924 in that area.

#TrafficAlert Crash closes all lanes MD 24 N/S between Plumtree Road and Marketplace Drive. 5 vehicles involved. @mdsp Medevac helicopter en route. Please seek alternate routes. Follow https://t.co/jxqlSYD4wc for latest road conditions. https://t.co/TooPVAEu4J — MD State Police (@MDSP) March 11, 2019

As a result of the crash, lanes were closed between Plumtree Road and Marketplace Drive. Drivers were told to expect traffic delays.

There is no word yet on how many people were injured or what conditions the victims are in.

