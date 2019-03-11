WATCH LIVEMayor Pugh delivers State of the City
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Southwest plane declared an emergency at BWI Monday afternoon.

The Captain in command of Southwest Airlines Flight 2437, with scheduled service from Tampa to Baltimore, received a flap indication upon arrival at BWI.

Out of caution, an emergency was declared.

The flight landed and was taxied to the gate under its own power.

It landed about 12 minutes behind schedule.

There were 143

