Terrell Suggs has informed the Ravens he will be moving onto another club and is expected to sign with Arizona Cardinals, according to sources.

Jason La Canfora with NFL.com was the first to report.

Suggs was drafted out of Arizona State in 2003 by Baltimore.

He played 16 seasons in Charm City.

In his career with the Ravens, Suggs registered 132.5 sacks, 854 tackles, 14 fumble recoveries and seven interceptions.

