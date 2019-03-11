



A Maryland State trooper was stabbed, then shot the suspect in an encounter in Westminster Monday.

According to police, around 8 a.m. and trooper approached a man in the intersection of Washington Road and Stoner Avenue. The trooper was responding to a call about destruction of property. The victim told police the suspect was armed with a knife.

A struggle ensued and the trooper was stabbed by the suspect.

The trooper than shot the man.

The suspect was taken to Carroll Hospital for treatment and later died.

The trooper was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. No word on the troopers condition.

No other information is available at this time.

