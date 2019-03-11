



A very mild and pleasant start to this last full week of winter! Highs reached the upper 50’s to low 60’s with a lot of sun during the afternoon, as well.

Cooler air is moving in overnight, along with a breeze making it feel chillier.

Lots of sun is on tap tomorrow along with cooler conditions.

Warmer air will begin moving our way starting Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next chance of showers, and perhaps some thunder, will come Friday, but with it, some very mild temperatures.

Happy last week of winter 2018-19! Bob Turk

