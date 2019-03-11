



I am declaring Winter over. More precisely the threat of Winter weather over. The “7 Day forecast” has no hit of Polar chill or Snow. If you look at the 15 day outlook much the same. At that point we are looking April square in the eye. With a few days of sunshine this week the area waterways will warm enough that I cannot imagine anymore icing up. I mean barring a hemispheric collapse in this outlook we are looking good.

Is this scientific? No just some common sense. Is the scientific community probably flipping out of my declaration of seasons end? Maybe, but I don’t care.

On the morning shift we are like a Fiddle on the Roof, just trying not to fall off. Wintry mix’s usually hit during the overnights. We watch the forecast closely. When the worst hits we drive in, sometimes, on unplowed roads. Then we, after hours of telling you not to go out, have to go back out to get home. It is our job I get it, but I don’t have to lie and say situations like that are fun, or safe.

High temps many days in the 70’s are still a bit away. But with that late sunset, that return to Daylight Savings Time, wow what a wonderful thing it was to see last evening. Then backed up with this forecast. Just fantastic! I know Yogi Berra said, “It ain’t over till it’s over” but the checkered flag is in the air and I am waving it.

MB

