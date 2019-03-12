  • WJZ 13On Air

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old woman was found dead by police after her car crashed in Princess Anne. The accident happened on Southbound Route 13 at Stewart Neck Road.

Maryland State Police said an officer was patrolling the area around 1:35 Tuesday morning. They said he saw a white Dodge Magnum had crashed into the heavily wooded portion of the center median.

The victim was the only occupant in the car. Officers determined she was from Painter, VA and contacted the Accomack County Sheriff Office to notify next of kin.

It’s unclear at this time why the car went over the road. The crash remains under investigation.

