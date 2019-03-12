



A 21-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday night, Baltimore police said.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of E. 31st Street for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook