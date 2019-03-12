



A preliminary investigation by the Maryland State Police reveals that alcohol or drugs do not appear to have played a factor in Monday’s fatal Harford County crash.

Funeral Set For Philanthropist, Grocer Andrew Klein Killed In Bel Air Crash

When the investigation is finished, police will turn over any and all findings to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office who will determine what, if any charges, will be filed.

Two people were killed, including a 7-year-old boy, in a 12-vehicle crash Monday morning in Bel Air.

Maryland State Police identified the dead as 7-year-old Tripp Johnson of Joppa and 65-year-old Andrew Klein of Forest Hill.

Police said in the initial investigation they learned a tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 24 north of Ring Factory Road, when the truck driver failed to stop and collided with several vehicles who were stopped due to a backup at the intersection.

The tractor-trailer, carrying cargo for ShopRite grocery stores, finally came to rest at the intersection before catching fire with two cars still pinned underneath it.

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest.

