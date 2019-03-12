



Funeral arrangements were made for Andrew Klein, a local grocer and philanthropist, who died in a 12-vehicle crash in Bel Air Monday.

Klein, 65, will be laid to rest Wednesday, March 13 at 1 p.m.

2 Killed, Including 7-Year-Old Boy, In 12-Vehicle Crash In Bel Air

The funeral will be held at Levinson Chapel in Pikesville.

Klein, who’s family owned the Harford County chain of Klein Supermarkets, which is now known as Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland, was one of the two people killed in an accident along Route 24 early Monday. Six others were hospitalized after the crash.

Alcohol, Drugs Not A Factor In Fatal Bel Air Crash Police Say

Tripp Johnson, 7, was also killed in the 12-car pileup that police said was triggered by a tractor-trailer that failed to stop.

He leaves behind his wife Jayne and three children — Marshall, Sarah and Rachel.

The family is asking for donations in lieu of flowers to honor the Jewish National Fund and to the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, Inc.

Klein was known for being a philanthropist, making donations to area charities.

More on his funeral here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook