



Baltimore City officially has a new police commissioner. Michael Harrison took the oath of office at city hall Tuesday morning.

He was interim commissioner for 300 days.

Harrison is now tasked with lowering violent crime rate and a corruption crisis in the wake of the Gun Trace Task Force scandal.

“What we need to do is build great systems of accountability, many of which are not there yet,” Harrison said after his swearing in.

Harrison comes to Baltimore from New Orleans where he retired in January as superintendent of its police department.

“New Orleans was considered one of the most dangerous cities in America,” Mayor Catherine Pugh said. “That has changed. It didn’t change overnight, but it has changed.”

As Harrison was confirmed by City Council Monday night, police were later investigating a triple shooting in west Baltimore.

“Right now, the appeal today, is for anybody who knows anything about this triple shooting, which one person died, please call us,” Harrison said. “Please tell us what you know. Please give us the opportunity to bring people to justice.”

Harrison is now the fourth police commissioner in the last 14 months.

He has a five-year contract with a $275,000 salary.

