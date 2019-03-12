



Johns Hopkins University was ranked the top public health school by U.S. News & World report.

It’s the 25th year in a row that the Bloomberg School of Public Health holds that spot.

Harvard was no. 2 followed by University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Columbia University and Emory University, rounding out the top 5.

“We are honored by this ranking. Our School’s strength comes from our faculty, students, staff, alumni and friends who work every day with deep dedication and fierce urgency to save lives and improve health worldwide,” said Ellen J. MacKenzie, PhD ’79, ScM ’75, dean of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She added, “We will continue to work deliberately and passionately to ensure that the value of a public health approach to solving today’s health challenges is both understood and practiced for the greatest impact.”

The publication also ranked the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing No. 1 and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine was ranked No. 2.

