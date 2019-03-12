



The country has been following the case against R&B singer R. Kelly and the allegations against him.

The docuseries “Surviving R Kelly” was incredible and then Gayle King’s riveting interview with the singer himself last week drew national attention.

Now this story has a very real Baltimore connection and it’s disturbing to say the least.

Two local women have come forward with allegations against R Kelly — dating back to a concert he gave here in Baltimore In 1996.

Latresa Scaff said she was 16 when she and 15-year-old Rochelle Washington attended the R. Kelly concert in Baltimore.

WJZ’s Mary Bubala sat down, exclusively with the women, who re-count attending the R. Kelly concert at the Baltimore Arena and then being invited back to an after party with the singer where he allegedly assaulted the women who were underage at the time.

MB: At what point did it turn from cool your with R Kelly to terror? Washington: “He entered the room already exposing himself to us” Scaff: I wanted to come out years ago and Rochelle has been telling me over the years should have spoken out but I kept brushing it off and brushing it off but see him constantly taking advantage of teens

