



A jury found a local mother guilty of manslaughter and child abuse that resulted in the death of her 3-year-old son.

In 2008, Damaud Martin, 3, was on the top bunk of a bunk bed when his mother, Tamekia Martin, slapped him causing him to fall and strike his head on a nearby TV stand.

From accounts, the boy was sitting on the bed playing with other children when his mother, who had been on the phone in another room, entered and slapped the child.

The children on the bed with the victim told police that Damaud cried and collapsed to the ground shortly after.

He underwent emergency surgery, but never fully recovered from his injuries. He developed cerebral palsy and was placed in a monitored group home.

In 2014, caregivers found Damaud unresponsive in his bed. The paramedics were called, but he died shortly after.

The Medical Examiner ruled Damaud’s death a homicide as a result of the previous traumatic brain injuries he suffered in 2008.

Throughout the investigation, the mother denied her fault. She told police multiple stories about how her son was injured.

However, a staff member from the facility where Damaud was staying told police he overheard the mother tell her son, ‘I’m so sorry I hurt you.’

Tamekia’s sentencing is scheduled for May 16, 2019. She faces 40 years for her crimes.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook