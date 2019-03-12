  • WJZ 13On Air

By Kelsey Kushner
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two hospitalized Monday night in west Baltimore.

Police were called to the 800 block of Appleton Street for a report of a Shotspotter alert.

When police arrived, they found three shooting victims.

The victims were an 18-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old man.

The 18-year-old woman has been positively identified as Taylor Davis.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

The shooting comes on the night that Michael Harrison was appointed the new police commissioner of Baltimore City.

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ as more information becomes available. 

