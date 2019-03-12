



Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two hospitalized Monday night in west Baltimore.

Police were called to the 800 block of Appleton Street for a report of a Shotspotter alert.

When police arrived, they found three shooting victims.

The victims were an 18-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old man.

The 18-year-old woman has been positively identified as Taylor Davis.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

The shooting comes on the night that Michael Harrison was appointed the new police commissioner of Baltimore City.

