



It’s a heated question in the Maryland General Assembly: Should civilians have the power to overrule state police when it comes to handgun permits?

The question of a gun permit review board stirred up emotion for a former board member.

In testifying before a Senate committee on a bill to repeal the board, Shari Judah shouted over committee requests to end her testimony and was ejected from the room, shouting to the panel “you’re a disgrace,” apparently because she was not allowed to finish her written testimony.

The handgun permit review board, appointed by the governor, hears appeals from people who have either been turned down by state police for a permit to carry a gun or have what they consider unfair restrictions put on their permits.

Mark Pennak, president of Maryland Shall Issue, said that civilian oversight is necessary.

“They bring a wealth of common sense and a wealth of real expertise to this area and that’s what we need,” Pennak said of the board.

But critics of the board said they are alarmed by the rate at which state police decisions are being reversed.

Elizabeth Banach is executive director of Marylanders To Prevent Gun Violence. She said her group has been monitoring the handgun permit review board for three years.

“We saw of the 267 decisions last year they only upheld 37,” she said, “And the 37 they upheld was only because the individuals failed to show up for their hearing.”

This bill proposes putting the appeals process in the hands of administrative judges.

Delegate Sandy Rosenberg, (D) of Baltimore, is a co-sponsor.

“If, in fact, the state police make an arbitrary decision an administrative law judge is better trained than a civilian to decide did the state police follow the laws of Maryland,” said Rosenberg.

When asked about the bill the governor’s office said he’ll consider any legislation that reaches his desk.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook