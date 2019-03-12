Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens linebacker CJ Mosley is reportedly expected to sign with the New York Jets.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the five year deal is worth $85 million with $51 million guaranteed.
Baltimore drafted Mosley in the first round in 2014 out of Alabama.
He played five seasons with the Ravens.
The news came just one day after sources said Terrell Suggs would be heading to the Arizona Cardinals.
