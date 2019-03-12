



Ravens linebacker CJ Mosley is reportedly expected to sign with the New York Jets.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the five year deal is worth $85 million with $51 million guaranteed.

Sources: Former #Ravens LB CJ Mosley is expected to sign with the #Jets on a massive 5-year, $85M deal worth $51M guaranteed. That’s $17M per year. It took a lot to leave Baltimore. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

Baltimore drafted Mosley in the first round in 2014 out of Alabama.

He played five seasons with the Ravens.

The news came just one day after sources said Terrell Suggs would be heading to the Arizona Cardinals.

