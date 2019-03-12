  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Buffalo Bills intend to sign former Ravens wide receiver John Brown, according to reports.

Pete Schrager of Fox Sports and Adam Caplan of Sirius XM NFL Radio were the first to report.

The reported deal is three-years, $27 million.

John Brown came to Baltimore in 2018 after spending four years in Arizona with the Cardinals.

In his time with the Ravens, Brown had 42 receptions for 715 yards and five touchdowns.

