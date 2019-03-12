



So I am driving by a swampy area along Falls Road late yesterday afternoon. I rolled down my window and knew I would not hear Spring but hoped I would. What I am referring to is the sound of “peepers,” those little tree frogs that chirp loudly and constantly trying to find a mate. I knew it was too early for that sound of Spring but I just had to try.

What brought this on was leaving the gym yesterday wearing just gym sorts, not sweats, and feeling the warm sun, even at 5 p.m., on my legs. Almost everyone was walking to the gym not dressed for the Arctic. Many with a coat and shorts. And inside regulars I know who had been wearing long sleeves all Winter had on just tee’s. Even in late afternoon the sun is quite warm. It was noticeable. Granted some of that is the artificial time we are on now, but still the point is made.

What are your sights and sound of early Spring? Leave those in comment section if you care to. In the meanwhile come on frogs, it is almost time for you to party.

MB!

