



A nice sunny, dry and cooler Tuesday all across the region!

Slightly warmer conditions are on the way Wednesday, after a chilly subfreezing night. The warmup will continue on Thursday and Friday as well.

Showers may approach the area later in the day on Thursday, but are more likely early Friday along with very mild temperatures and even some thunder!

A cooler, but mainly sunny weekend is in store for the past days of winter!

