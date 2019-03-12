  • WJZ 13On Air

By Devin Bartolotta
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You’ve more than likely swerved to avoid one on the road in recent weeks, with potholes appearing as fast as crews can fill them.

The State Highway Administration said this has been a bad winter for roads because of so much rain last year, and so much snow and rain in 2019 already.

“So we’re seeing them earlier this year, and we’re seeing a lot of them, all over the place,” said Charlie Gishlar, State Highway Administration.

Across Maryland, the SHA has crews out every day, smoothing out Maryland’s number roads and interstates- at about $95 per patch.

The pothole peril is so bad on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, the National Park Service slowed the speed limit from Routes 197 to 32.

“I think they’re awful,” A driver said. “I wish they’d come and fix them,”

It’s a race to keep filling- as seemingly overnight- new crumbling craters pop up, and start popping tires.

AAA reports potholes can cause $250 to $1,000 in damage, and road repairs cost the state too- racking up a $3.1 million bill in the fiscal year 2018.

“If its any indication as far as last year’s concerned, we should rival last year if not surpass it,” Gishlar said.

Because of the colder temperatures this season, SHA is using a temporary fix called cold patch. They switch to the hot mix when it gets warmer.

You can report major potholes directly to the State Administration here. 

Devin Bartolotta

