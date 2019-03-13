Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City, Baltimore News, Inner Harbor, Local TV, Maryland, Water Safety


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City approved additional funding to protect those who find themselves around downtown’s Inner Harbor.

$51,000 has been approved by the BOE for Marine Technologies to add 11 life rings and 10 ladders along the Inner Harbor, Baltimore City Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday.

This story is developing. 

