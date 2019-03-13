



The new Ronald McDonald House just blocks away from Johns Hopkins Hospital and Kennedy Krieger is set to open in a few weeks.

As they make their final touches, Baltimore City firefighters helped the charity by moving beds into the new location.

The home gives children and families a safe place to stay when they are receiving treatment at Baltimore area hospitals.

For the past two days #BCFD teamed up w/ @RMHCMaryland to unload trucks full of beds for their new State-of-the-Art facility that’s full of love & passion for patient care. This was a wonderful #Partnership opportunity #MyBmore #TeamWork @ChiefNilesRFord @MayorPugh50 pic.twitter.com/k2MjhL5YTh — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 13, 2019

It will move from West Lexington Street to a much bigger building on Aisquith Street, across from the main post office near downtown.

The new and bigger house will be helping 2,200 families every year and is scheduled to open this spring.

“It’s very exciting for us. We get to start moving our families and our furniture, and then we have a big celebration in the spring,” Zikorus said.

The Ronald McDonald House in Baltimore opened in 1982, since then it has helped 35,000 families whose children come to Baltimore for treatment of various illnesses at area hospitals.

