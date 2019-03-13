



Maryland is feeling the effects of flight cancelations and delays as a result of President Trump’s announcement to ground Boeing 737 Max planes Wednesday.

BWI Thurgood Airport is one of the largest hubs for Southwest Airlines.

Moments after President Trump’s announcement, a Southwest Boeing 737 Max 8 plane was grounded.

“It was odd, that we were one of the last to be grounded,” Bobby Barhan, a traveler, said. “It’s good that we were finally grounded.”

Travelers like Miranda Myford said she double-checked her Southwest ticket to Atlanta before going to the airport.

“It’s definitely worrisome,” she said. “My mom actually made sure before we got here we weren’t on one of those aircraft because she was super worried.”

Following the President’s announcement, Southwest issued a statement that said they were complying with the FAA requirements to remove their aircraft and ground them.

“I’m happy they’re being careful and mindful of everything,” Myford said.

Both Southwest and United Airlines said they are going to be flexible and work with customers to rebook their flights.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook