



State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby released a statement Wednesday following a triple shooting in west Baltimore that left two people dead and one person hospitalized Monday.

Police Investigating Triple Shooting

“I am deeply saddened by the untimely deaths of both Mr. Therone L. Jones and Ms. Taylor Davis, and extend my deepest sympathies to their loved ones. Therone and Taylor were both extended members of the BCSAO family, whereas both were inaugural participants in our Crime Control and Prevention programs, Aim to B’More and Project17 respectively. It was apparent from my interactions with both of these young people that their futures were bright and full of promise, but unfortunately Taylor and Therone will no longer be able to share that light with their family, their community, and our City. Their deaths cannot be in vein and we must continue to fight for our young people and tackle the senseless violence that claims so many precious lives in Baltimore. We will continue to support the loved ones of Therone and Taylor as they try to seek some measure of solace during this extremely trying time.”

Police were called to the 800 block of Appleton Street for a report of a Shotspotter alert.

When police arrived, they found three shooting victims.

The victims were an 18-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old man.

The 18-year-old woman who was killed was positively identified as Taylor Davis.

The other victim was Therone Jones.

Police are continuing their investigation of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook