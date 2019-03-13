



The family of 7-year-old Tripp Johnson, who was killed in the Bel Air crash on Monday, launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the child’s funeral and to help cover the costs of his mother’s medical expenses.

Jennifer Block started the fundraiser on behalf of Tripp’s mother Megan Fulleylove, who was critically injured in the fatal crash.

According to Block, Megan remains in stable but critical condition at Shock Trauma and has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

“Megan and Travis Johnson have always been amazing parents; and Tripp has been their whole world and their hearts will never be completely healed. It’s going to take the love and support of a village composed of friends and family to help them live through their loss,” Block said.

Alcohol, Drugs Not A Factor In Fatal Bel Air Crash, Police Say

The family is preparing to lay the second grader to rest.

“Tripp was such an awesome kid that had a contagious smile and an even a bigger heart. He is loved and will be sorely missed by everyone whose lives he touched,” Block said. “He was a second grade student at William Paca/Old Post Elementary in Harford County.”

Tripp also played football for the Joppatowne Seahawks.

“Megan, with her lovable free-spirit and Travis with zest for life, will be forever broken from this catastrophic loss,” she added. “Nothing can take away the family’s pain and grief but it is our hope with this fundraiser, to relieve them of some of the financial worry involved with this tragedy.”

The family is asking for $50,000 to cover the costs of the funeral, Megan’s medical expenses and any extra funds will be used to aid Tripp’s parents.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $31,865.

Here’s where you can donate.

The accident on Route 24, also took the life of local philanthropist Andrew Klein. He will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook