ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates will be discussing the state budget, which includes increased education funding.

The House will take up the budget measure Wednesday. It includes about $320 million for the next fiscal year to begin supporting recommendations from a state commission on education. It also includes about $500 million for school construction.

Del. Maggie McIntosh, who chairs the budget committee, says it was a challenge after revenue projections recently were reduced.

The budget includes funds for all-day, pre-K for 4-year-olds and commits to making 3-year-olds a part of the state’s pre-K system. It also includes about $133 million for special education and adds $75 million to raise teacher salaries.

The budget also includes about $80 million in additional funding to help fight the opioid crisis.

