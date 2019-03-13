  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland State Police, Police-Involved Shooting, Talkers, trooper stabbed, Westminster


WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have identified the trooper involved in a fatal altercation in Westminster Monday.

Trooper First Class Tyler Michael was stabbed while he was responding to a call about vandalism. He then fatally shot the armed suspect.

State Trooper Stabbed, Suspect Fatally Shot In Westminster

Michael is a six-year veteran of the state police and he is assigned to road patrol duties.

He remains on administrative leave, which is procedure, as he recovers from his injuries.

The investigation continues.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s