



Maryland State Police have identified the trooper involved in a fatal altercation in Westminster Monday.

Trooper First Class Tyler Michael was stabbed while he was responding to a call about vandalism. He then fatally shot the armed suspect.

Michael is a six-year veteran of the state police and he is assigned to road patrol duties.

He remains on administrative leave, which is procedure, as he recovers from his injuries.

The investigation continues.

