



Andrew Klein, a local grocer and philanthropist, who died in a 12-vehicle crash in Bel Air on Monday, is being laid to rest Wednesday.

Inside a packed funeral home, hundreds of people honored a local businessman and philanthropist Wednesday.

Expect delays today around 12:30-3 pm for a large funeral procession traveling from 8900 blk of Reisterstown Rd, EB I-695, SB I-83, E North Ave to 2100 blk of Belair Rd. Plan ahead to take an alternate route. ^JzP pic.twitter.com/3D2rKD4FlJ — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 13, 2019

The procession traveled from the 8900 block of Reisterstown Rd, EB I-695, SB I-83, E. North Ave to 2100 block of Belair Rd.

Baltimore County Police encouraged drivers to plan ahead to take an alternate route.

One of the speakers at the funeral said Klein’s fingerprints are all over Harford County. He was known as a grocery store president, but even more so for his charitable work.

Stories of his 65 years of accomplishments were packed into the two hour memorial service inside the Pikesville funeral home to remember the man first known as a successful business owner, but mostly as a philanthropist.

Nancy Matkin served with Klein on the board of his synagogue, one of the countless charitable foundations he contributed to- including a recent project where he delivered food to seniors in an East Baltimore neighborhood where he was concerned about their ability to access healthy food.

That was something he specialized in as a grocer and president of Klein’s Shoprite stores, where he did business with Bill Griffiths.

Klein was one of two killed on Route 24 Monday morning when- in a cruel coincidence- a Shoprite truck plowed into a line of stopped cars.

Second grade student Tripp Johnson also died in the crash.

Investigators have not said why the truck driver didn’t hit the brakes, cutting short two lives and for Klein, leaving a legacy of philanthropy.

Services for the other victim have not been scheduled.

