



Two Baltimore women who accused R. Kelly of sexually assaulting them after his 1996 concert in the city are exclusively telling their stories to WJZ decades later.

Young teens at the time, they snuck out to see their idol perform at the Baltimore arena.

Since they came forward last month, another Baltimore woman said she witnessed what happened at a downtown hotel.

On May 31, 1996, R&B superstar R. Kelly’s Top Secret Tour stormed the Baltimore Arena.

For best friends 16-year-old Latresa Scaff and 15-year-old Rochelle Washington, it was the concert of their young lives.

They were so excited, they called into 92Q.

“They had us live all over the radio,” Scaff said. “People heard us all over the city.”

The powerful concert ends, but the night is far from over.

The girls had fliers for an after party at the Baltimore Grand Nightclub at Saratoga and Howard.

They said they were living a dream — meeting R. Kelly.

“R. Kelly was scoping us out through the crowd,” Scaff said.

The women told WJZ they were given marijuana and alcohol, then invited back to the hotel with R. Kelly.

Mary Bubala: At what point did it turn from exciting and cool you’re with R. Kelly … to terror? Rochelle Washington: He entered the room already exposing himself to us.

Scared, Washington shut herself in the bathroom. That’s when Scaff alleged R. Kelly sexually assaulted her; something she described at a recent news conference.

“When Kelly was alone with me, he asked me to perform oral sex on him. I was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and I did it,” Scaff said at a press conference in New York City on Feb. 21. “He then had sexual intercourse with me, even though I did not have the capacity to consent.”

In an incredible development, a local witness named Sabrina instantly recognized the women and their story after seeing that news conference.

Twenty three years after Sabrina saw Scaff stumble off the hotel elevator, these women were reunited for the first time with WJZ cameras rolling.

It’s an emotional, overwhelming moment knowing that together they will seek justice against R. Kelly.

Sabrina: I have thought of them for many, many years. Mary Bubala: Did you know how old she was at that point? S: No, but I knew they were young. You could clearly see that she was in pain. She was in pain. She couldn’t walk. She was bent over walking alongside the wall. And she began to tell me she was in a room with R. Kelly and you know, they had sex. It was very rough. He left her on the bed and said that he would come back. He never came back. Security came and told her Robert was waiting for her in the lobby. MB: And you can corroborate their story? S: I sure can.

“The fact that she’s been waiting… for us.. for us to come forward. It’s just; I can’t believe it. I am really shocked,” Scaff said.

The woman tell the same story even though they haven’t spoken or seen each other since that night.

They are now represented by prominent attorney Gloria Allred, who has prosecuted other high-profile sexual assault cases.

R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Criminal Sexual Abuse

“A celebrity does not have a license to hurt people just because he’s a celebrity,” Allred said.

Now, after coming forward, Scaff hopes people will believe her.

“I want the people in Baltimore to know that I am not a liar whatsoever. I also want them to know this has happened to me,” Scaff said. “I have no reason to lie on this man.”

WJZ asked Sabrina why she was there that night and she told us R. Kelly had invited her back to the hotel.

She told WJZ that after seeing what happened to Latrese, she did take the elevator up, but instead of meeting him, she turned around and left.

All three women have met with the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York as part of a federal investigation.

Despite repeated attempts to reach R. Kelly’s attorney, WJZ never received a call back.

More of our interview with the women below:

Prominent attorney Gloria Allred says if the all the claims from women accusing R. Kelly of sexual assault are true, this is the worst sexually predator she’s ever seen.

Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington said the night they alleged they were assaulted by R. Kelly they were targeted for their young age. They also say two other men were inside the hotel room at the time.

Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington say they want to see justice, not only for themselves but for all victims of sexual assault. “He needs to be put away,” Latresa says.

Latrese Scaff said she wants R. Kelly to apologize to her for allegedly assaulting her in 1996. She’s says she’s shocked “he’s still doing it,” after watching the CBS This Morning interview with Kelly’s 20-something girlfriends.

The women accusing R. Kelly of assaulting them in Baltimore in 1996 say the night still haunts them. They are working with attorney Gloria Allred to fight for themselves and other victims.

Sabrina said she came forward to make sure the “perpetrators” don’t get away. The witness said she’s happy the women are OK after she saw on of R. Kelly’s alleged victim bent over in pain.

